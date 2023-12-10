Thomas Robinson's jersey retired by KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball great Thomas Robinson’s jersey has officially been retired by the program.

The former 6′10″ forward, who sported the number 0 in his time in Lawrence, was honored in a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the Missouri vs. Kansas Border War showdown on Saturday, December 9th at Allen Fieldhouse.

“It’s amazing, a full circle moment for me,” Robinson said before the game. “Excited about the game, excited about going up in the rafters, it’s a special day and I’m glad it’s being celebrated. It’s special, it’s special that I have a family of my own now and kids. So for my son and daughter to see this, it’s amazing. So I’m thankful for the journey I had here.”

Robinson earned Consensus All-American honors in his time with the Jayhawks, totaling 1,026 points and 763 rebounds in his collegiate career from 2009-2012.

He was then drafted fifth overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Robinson spoke to the current Jayhawk squad, and told them, “We got to get it done this year.”

