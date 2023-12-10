Thomas Robinson's jersey retired by KU

FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with...
FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with fans after their 64-62 win over Ohio State during an NCAA Final Four semifinal college basketball tournament game in New Orleans. Robinson is a possible pick in the NBA Draft on June 28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball great Thomas Robinson’s jersey has officially been retired by the program.

The former 6′10″ forward, who sported the number 0 in his time in Lawrence, was honored in a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the Missouri vs. Kansas Border War showdown on Saturday, December 9th at Allen Fieldhouse.

“It’s amazing, a full circle moment for me,” Robinson said before the game. “Excited about the game, excited about going up in the rafters, it’s a special day and I’m glad it’s being celebrated. It’s special, it’s special that I have a family of my own now and kids. So for my son and daughter to see this, it’s amazing. So I’m thankful for the journey I had here.”

Robinson earned Consensus All-American honors in his time with the Jayhawks, totaling 1,026 points and 763 rebounds in his collegiate career from 2009-2012.

He was then drafted fifth overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Robinson spoke to the current Jayhawk squad, and told them, “We got to get it done this year.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
A Topeka man was convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed an infant.
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop

Latest News

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots over Missouri forward Noah Carter, center, during the...
No. 2 Kansas slides past Mizzou in Border War showdown
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Cam Carter powers K-State to win over LSU
Washburn Soccer holding 2023 MIAA Championship trophy
Washburn soccer falls in National Championship game
Emporia State logo
Bryan Sailer out as Emporia State women’s soccer coach