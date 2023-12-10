Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that one man is in custody and another is on the run after a police pursuit for a stolen car led to a several-hour standoff.

According to KHP, on Sunday around 7:45 a.m., officers were in pursuit of a stolen car when the two men inside fled into a wooded area where K-7 and I-70 meet.

The wooded area next to I-70 and K-7 where a subject of interest had reportedly fled from police. (KCTV5)

Police presence was visible on KC Scout footage until just after 10 a.m. when police presence cleared and traffic resumed as normal.

KHP confirmed that one suspect, a Black male, was taken into custody and that there is another individual currently on the run. It is unknown if the man is armed but there is an active police presence in the area searching for him.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

