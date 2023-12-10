Settling into an average pattern

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A more average pattern has begun to emerge in NE Kansas, starting off today with a chilly morning below freezing.

Saturday night low temperatures dropped well into the lower to middle 20s across NE Kansas, with northwesterly winds continuing to blow from the previous afternoon. With gusts as high as 25 mph recorded, the wind chill felt as low as 15 degrees at times!

Heading into Sunday afternoon, high temperatures should be in the middle to upper 40s, very similar to what we saw on Saturday. This will be the second day where temperatures are firmly within the average range for early December, and mostly sunny skies and light winds are expected throughout the day

Looking through at least the next 4 to 5 days, we can expect much of the same - high temperatures in the middle 40s, lows in the middle 20s, and a decent mix of sun and clouds throughout the day without much of a decisive wind direction. With the exception of Monday possibly reaching the middle 50s, confidence is quite high in this pattern.

The next good chance of precipitation won’t arrive until at least Friday night, leaving NE Kansas in a rare stretch of continuous average winter temperatures.

