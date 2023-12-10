Rollover crash on rural Northwestern Kansas road leads to driver’s death

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST
RAWLINS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash on a rural road in Northwestern Kansas led to the death of a 63-year-old driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Goodin St. in Rawlins Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by Kenneth D. Most, 63, of Ludell, had been headed north on Ludell Rd. - or Goodin St. - past County Rd. 26 when it drifted to the left.

KHP said the vehicle veered off the road and slid sideways into a ditch where it proceeded to roll an unknown number of times. The car crashed onto its driver’s side facing southwest.

First responders said Most was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

