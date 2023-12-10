Police search for burglar after Salina business door shattered, thousands stolen

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are in search of a burglar who shattered a gas station door before they stole thousands from a gaming machine.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, Nov. 23, law enforcement officials were called to the Xpress Mart at 1118 N. 9th St. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the front glass door to the business had been shattered. The unknown suspect entered through the broken door and broke into four gaming machines, removing the cash from inside.

Surveillance footage showed the incident happened just after 1:20 a.m.

SPD noted that the damage and stolen property were valued at more than $2,700.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

