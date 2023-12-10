Police search for burglar after Salina business door shattered, thousands stolen

Police in Salina search for the burglar who stole thousands from the Xpress Mart on Nov. 23,...
Police in Salina search for the burglar who stole thousands from the Xpress Mart on Nov. 23, 2023.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are in search of a burglar who shattered a gas station door before they stole thousands from a gaming machine.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, Nov. 23, law enforcement officials were called to the Xpress Mart at 1118 N. 9th St. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found the front glass door to the business had been shattered. The unknown suspect entered through the broken door and broke into four gaming machines, removing the cash from inside.

Surveillance footage showed the incident happened just after 1:20 a.m.

SPD noted that the damage and stolen property were valued at more than $2,700.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.
One dead following fatal crash in Washington County
K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
A car drove through Perfect Brow Bar on Wanamaker in Topeka, Kan.
Car drives through Perfect Brow Bar in Topeka
Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be...
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets

Latest News

FILE
Verdict set aside in defamation case after woman unhappy with plastic surgeon
John Pepper
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man found guilty of Wichita rape, murder
FILE
Arrest made in Americus poaching incident, information still needed in others
Police have identified three persons of interest in multiple Burlington theft investigations.
Community helps police identify 3 in multiple Burlington theft cases