Passenger grabs wheel causing collision that left two injured on I-70 in KC

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle headed east on I-70 caused a collision when they grabbed the wheel from the driver and both were injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413.2 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by John Jones, 42, of Kansas City, had been headed east on the interstate.

However, KHP said that near mile marker 413, the passenger, identified as Katrina N. Phillips, 30, of Kansas City, had grabbed the wheel which caused the car to crash into the right ditch.

First responders said Phillips was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Jones also sustained suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

KHP noted that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. There was also a juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the collision, however, no information about their identity or injuries has been released.

