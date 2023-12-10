Parents reminded of no-tolerance juvenile curfew in St. Marys as issues arise

FILE - St. Marys, Kansas, Police Department
FILE - St. Marys, Kansas, Police Department(St. Marys Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents and minors in St. Marys have been reminded that there is a no-tolerance policy for juveniles caught without an adult after curfew as issues within the city have arisen.

The St. Marys Police Department says that it has had reports over the last few weekends that a group of juveniles has ding-dong-ditched various homes and acted suspiciously between 1 and 4 a.m.

Parents have been reminded that the city does have a juvenile curfew. SMPD noted that there is a zero-tolerance policy for juveniles caught after hours - parents are subject to a fine and are required to appear in municipal court if their child is found violating curfew.

Police indicated that the curfew requires those under 18 not to wander the city between midnight and 5 a.m. on any day of the week unless an adult accompanies them.

SMPD said the curfew is meant to be a crime prevention and safety tool, as minors who are out late at night are most likely to commit a crime or be the victim of one.

Police have thanked the community for its effort to keep each other safe.

