PACT Act holds info session to assist veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - PACT Act resources and VA health care information was available for veterans on Saturday at the Topeka VA Medical Center.

The information session provided veterans with the resources they need on VA health care eligibility and enrollment.

“People don’t realize what the VA can do for them and how much they can help them,” said Veteran and VP for Kansas State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America, Ronald Zink. “It’s not your dads old VA or your grandpas old VA — it’s an updated system that is really here to help the veterans.”

Veterans were also able to meet with service representatives for disability claims and receive information on toxic exposure and presumptive conditions.

U.S. Army Veteran, Ronald Sanders, said it is a sigh of relief to know that he and his wife can get the help they need.

“They have very good people here to help you with your issues,” said Sanders. “As we get older and stuff, things start going wrong, so we need things like Medicaid.”

Zink said that he knows what it is like to need help, and they are there to guide you through the process — one step at a time.

“You’re not going to get everything bang, bang, bang — it’s going to take some time to go through the processes,” said Zink. “But, once they get through that process, then the benefits that they can get is, in a lot of cases, life changing.”

U.S. Army Veteran, Joseph Williams, urges those that need help to take advantage of the options provided.

Zink said it starts with being persistent and being your own advocate.

“It’s a life saver,” said Williams. “Sometimes you don’t know where your next dollar is coming from, so this is a blessing.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.