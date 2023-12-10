No. 2 Kansas slides past Mizzou in Border War showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 2 Kansas men’s basketball handled Mizzou with a 73-64 Border War win on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Tigers racked up a bit of a lead midway through the first half, but the Jayhawks quickly overpowered it and surged ahead for the rest of the game.

K.J. Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. both led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17 points each. Hunter Dickinson followed with a double-double of 13 points and 16 boards.

Missouri still has not won at Allen Fieldhouse since 1999.

KU is now 9-1 on the season, and a perfect 6-0 at Allen Fieldhouse. They’ll be on the road next to take on Indiana on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.