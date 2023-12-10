Lawrence man who assaulted five corrections officers to spend decade in prison

Brandon Frye
Brandon Frye(Douglas County District Attorney's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man who assaulted five corrections officers while in the Douglas Co. Jail has been sentenced to another 10 years in prison.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Dec. 8, that Brandon M. Frye, 30, of Lawrence, has been sentenced to 122 months - 10+ years - in prison. The sentence stems from his conviction of battery on multiple corrections officers while in custody for a separate incident.

Court records indicate that Frye’s conviction stemmed from a May 5 incident in which he had been in custody at the Douglas Co. Jail. he first punched a corrections officer then hit another before he kicked a cell door.

As Frye had been in the movement process to maximum security, court records show he head-butted a third corrections officer and injured them. He then spit on a fourth officer.

The next day, court records noted that Frye spit on a fifth officer as they tried to retrieve his breakfast tray.

“The public does not get to see the professionalism, commitment and courage it takes to be a corrections officer,” District Attorney Valdez said. “These officers put themselves at risk every day to help keep our community safe. Their service demands our gratitude and respect.”

DA Valdez noted that Judge Sally Pokorny also sentenced Frye to 24 months of post-release supervision after he pleaded no contest on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

