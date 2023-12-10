Kansas Insurance Commissioner reminds companies of new tax guidelines

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Commissioner has reminded insurance companies of new guidelines following a reduced surplus lines tax rate.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says she released guidelines to insurance companies on how the reduced surplus lines tax rate will be used. The move follows the Kansas legislature’s 2023 passage of a law to lower the surplus lines tax rate from 6% to 3% for tax years 2024 and later.

Commissioner Schmidt noted that the new rate will apply to policies effective on or after Jan. 1 and to any endorsements to those policies. All new and renewal policies effective prior to Jan. 1 and any subsequent endorsements will still be taxed at the original 6%.

For example, Schmidt said the tax rate for a policy with an effective date of Oct. 1, 2023, is 6% of the total gross premium. An additional premium endorsement with an effective date of June 1, 2024, is also 6%. If the policy is canceled with an effective date of Aug. 1, 2024, the credit is 6% of the returned premium.

Another example, Schmidt said the tax for a policy with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2024, is 3% of the total gross premium. An additional premium endorsement to the policy with an effective date of June 1, 2024, is also 3%. If the policy is canceled with an effective date of Aug. 1, 2024, the credit is 3%.

For questions about the surplus lines tax, click HERE.

