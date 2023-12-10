Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man found guilty of Wichita rape, murder

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has unanimously affirmed the life sentence and felony conviction of a man found guilty of raping and murdering a 72-year-old Wichita woman.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 124,992: State of Kansas v. John Pepper, it unanimously affirmed Pepper’s felony conviction for murder. Pepper was sentenced in 2022 for the 2019 rape and murder of 72-year-old Rita Golden at her Wichita home.

On direct appeal, court records indicate that Pepper alleged three errors were made in the Sedgwick Co. District Court. First, he claimed there was insufficient evidence to support the felony of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The Court noted that Pepper’s argument amounted to an improper request to reweigh the evidence and held there was sufficient evidence to conclude he was guilty of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

Second, court records showed that Pepper argued the district court mistakenly excluded expert testimony. However, the Court held the issue was not properly preserved for review as he did not provide the necessary proffer in accordance with state law.

Lastly, court records indicate that Pepper asserted the district court made a mistake when it allowed one camera in the courtroom during the trial and pretrial proceedings.

The Court said it rejected the last argument as Pepper failed to show he had been prejudiced by the camera’s presence.

