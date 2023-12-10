End of an era: Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear dies

Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.
Ann, the zoo’s last grizzly bear, died early Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.(Little Rock Zoo)
By K8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Thursday was a sad day for a zoo in Arkansas.

The Little Rock Zoo’s last grizzly bear died Thursday morning from suspected heart failure.

According to KAIT, Ann’s passing marks the end of an era for the zoo.

Ann and her sister, Nona, were transferred to the zoo in 1993 after they made a nuisance of themselves in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area in Montana by raiding 19 backcountry camps and attempting to enter several tents.

When they arrived in Little Rock, they were met with a teddy bear parade.

The “grizzly girls” would go on to enchant zoo visitors for almost three decades.

The bears would often be seen placing their paws up to the glass of their enclosure as if they were trying to high-five the crowd.

Cancer was discovered in Nona’s jaw during a dental exam earlier this year, resulting in her death.

Ann and Nona were both estimated to be 33 years old at the time of their deaths.

The Little Rock Zoo currently does not have plans to acquire more grizzly bears.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.
One dead following fatal crash in Washington County
K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
A car drove through Perfect Brow Bar on Wanamaker in Topeka, Kan.
Car drives through Perfect Brow Bar in Topeka
Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be...
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets

Latest News

Police in Salina search for the burglar who stole thousands from the Xpress Mart on Nov. 23,...
Police search for burglar after Salina business door shattered, thousands stolen
FILE
Verdict set aside in defamation case after woman unhappy with plastic surgeon
John Pepper
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man found guilty of Wichita rape, murder
FILE
Arrest made in Americus poaching incident, information still needed in others