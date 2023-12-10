Driver dies after head-on collision with semi south of Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a head-on collision with a semi-truck south of Dodge City over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 56 and Lariat Way - just south of Dodge City - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Aaron Contreras, 20, of Dodge City, had been headed north on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Martin A. Bejarano, 59, of Douglas, Az., was headed south.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Contreras veered left of the centerline and hit Bejarano’s semi-truck head-on.

As a result, first responders said Contreras was rushed to St. Catherine Hospital in Dodge City where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. Bejarano was also taken to St. Catherine with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

