Community helps police identify 3 in multiple Burlington theft cases

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The community recently came to the aid of the Burlington Police Department as it helped identify three people of interest in multiple theft cases.

The Burlington Police Department says three people have now been officially identified following multiple theft cases at a local grocery store.

BPD said the first theft occurred at the Hoover’s Thriftway at 314 Cross St. during the afternoon of Dec. 3.

The second incident happened at the same location on Dec. 5.

Law enforcement officials called on the community on Friday, Dec. 8, to help identify the individuals and by Sunday, all three had been revealed.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made and no identities have been officially released.

