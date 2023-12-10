Arrest made in Americus poaching incident, information still needed in others

FILE
FILE(WNEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made following an early-December poaching incident near Americus and has reinvigorated calls for information in other nearby poaching incidents.

KVOE reports that Game Warden Aaron Scheve said that on Monday evening, Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Road 260 - about two miles northwest of Americus, with reports of a developing disturbance.

Scheve noted that a 911 call had reported an off-road shooting from a vehicle in the area.

The Game Warden said the suspect, whose identity remains hidden, had allegedly collected three deer before he was apprehended, none of which had tags. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol were “instrumental” in the suspect’s arrest.

The incident is also about a mile east of a Nov. 6 poaching incident in which a deer was beheaded. However, Scheve said the two cases are not believed to be connected.

Headless deer spurs hunt for suspected poacher northwest of Americus

The Game Warden also said two other cases from November 2022, however, the trails on both have gone cold. New information would reinvigorate the investigations.

Anyone with information about any of the poaching incidents should report it to Game Warden Scheve at 620-431-9873.

