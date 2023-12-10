5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five arrests were made as three search warrants were served in two Brown County cities at the beginning of December.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Dec. 1, the Drug Task Force served three separate search warrants in two different cities that yielded the arrest of five individuals.

Around 6:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was executed at 208 S. Center St., in Powhattan, in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, illegal drugs were allegedly found.

As a result, Brad Donohue, 46, and Stacy Obanion, 41, both of Powhattan, were arrested and booked into the Brown Co. jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Obanion faces an additional count of obstruction of justice.

More than 2 hours later, around 8:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said two more warrants were simultaneously served at 715 Oregon St. apartments 1 and 3 in Hiawatha.

During these searches, illegal drugs were again found.

As a result, Bryan Emary, 60, and Brenda Emary, 60, were both arrested in the first apartment and Renee Trotter, 68, was arrested in the second apartment. They were both booked on possession of met and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brenda also faces an additional count of possession of marijuana.

As of Sunday, Donohue, Obanion, both Emarys and Trotter were no longer behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.