5 arrests made as 3 search warrants served in 2 Brown Co. cities

Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter
Brad Donohue, Stacy Obanion, Bryan Emary, Brenda Emary, Renee Trotter(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five arrests were made as three search warrants were served in two Brown County cities at the beginning of December.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Dec. 1, the Drug Task Force served three separate search warrants in two different cities that yielded the arrest of five individuals.

Around 6:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was executed at 208 S. Center St., in Powhattan, in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, illegal drugs were allegedly found.

As a result, Brad Donohue, 46, and Stacy Obanion, 41, both of Powhattan, were arrested and booked into the Brown Co. jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Obanion faces an additional count of obstruction of justice.

More than 2 hours later, around 8:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said two more warrants were simultaneously served at 715 Oregon St. apartments 1 and 3 in Hiawatha.

During these searches, illegal drugs were again found.

As a result, Bryan Emary, 60, and Brenda Emary, 60, were both arrested in the first apartment and Renee Trotter, 68, was arrested in the second apartment. They were both booked on possession of met and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brenda also faces an additional count of possession of marijuana.

As of Sunday, Donohue, Obanion, both Emarys and Trotter were no longer behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warn residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.
One dead following fatal crash in Washington County
K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
A car drove through Perfect Brow Bar on Wanamaker in Topeka, Kan.
Car drives through Perfect Brow Bar in Topeka
Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be...
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets

Latest News

Police in Salina search for the burglar who stole thousands from the Xpress Mart on Nov. 23,...
Police search for burglar after Salina business door shattered, thousands stolen
FILE
Verdict set aside in defamation case after woman unhappy with plastic surgeon
John Pepper
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man found guilty of Wichita rape, murder
FILE
Arrest made in Americus poaching incident, information still needed in others