3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead, and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting was linked to drug activity within one of the units at 3005 Buckhead Apartments around 6:25 p.m.

“This wasn’t a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment,” Maj. Peter Malecki said.

Three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the 11th floor of the building, and one victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

“We did recover a couple of handguns on the scene, but again, we still have testing to do to see which weapons were involved in what part,” Malecki said.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
A Topeka man was convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed an infant.
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop

Latest News

3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with...
Thomas Robinson's jersey retired by KU
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy