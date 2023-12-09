Washburn Tech presents refurbished vehicle to Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Institute of Technology presented a refurbished vehicle to a Topeka woman in need of transportation.

The 34th car was donated to a Topeka woman through Washburn Tech’s Recycled Rides program on Friday, Dec. 8. As part of the Recycled Rides program, Washburn Automotive Tech students learn how to build, repair, and refurbish a car. Then the students and facilitators select one deserving person from a group of applicants to take the vehicle home.

”You are gonna make me choke up, but It is a really good feeling to know that we are doing something good for the families and students get to work on it,” said Jon Graham. “So, it is a win-win-win.”

The lucky recipient of the refurbished Ford Focus was Rosetta. She is a mother of three young kids with another child on the way. Before, she struggled to get to doctor’s appointments, fulfill work obligations, attend all school meetings for her children, and be an involved parent, all without a car until now.

“Oh my god! It is so beautiful,” said Rosetta. “I am excited. I am trying to keep it together and not cry. Oh my god! I am so happy.”

Washburn Tech was the first educational institution in the nation to participate in Recycled Rides, a National Auto Body Council program.

