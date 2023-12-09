Washburn soccer falls in National Championship game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn soccer fell 1-0 to Point Loma in the DII National Championship game on Saturday, ending the 2023 season as National Runners-up.

The Ichabods couldn’t get anything rolling to equalize Point Loma’s goal in the second half.

This was Washburn’s first National Title game appearance ever. The game was played in North Carolina

Washburn ends its stellar 2023 season as the MIAA regular season champions with a 23-4-1 record.

