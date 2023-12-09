Two K-State seniors recognized during fall graduation ceremony

(Left) Caroline Barber, senior in management, is the recipient of the College of Business Administration's Outstanding Graduating Senior Award. (Right) Maria Ochoa, senior in management, is the recipient of the College of Business Administration's Resilient Senior Award.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two K-State seniors were recognized during the fall graduation ceremony.

Kansas State University officials said the two graduating seniors were recognized as outstanding students by K-State’s College of Business Administration at its fall commencement ceremony and Senior Standoff event.

K-State officials indicated the college’s Outstanding Senior Award was presented to Caroline Barber, Wichita, and the inaugural Resilient Senior Award was presented to Maria Ochoa, Council Grove.

According to K-State, Barber is the daughter of Glenn and Jennifer Barber, and she is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Goddard. She is majoring in organizational management with a minor in leadership studies and a certificate in nonprofit leadership. Following graduation, Barber will work for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Kansas City as a campaign development specialist.

According to the Outstanding Student Award committee, K-State officials said Barber has performed extraordinarily well both in and out of the classroom. During her time in the College of Business Administration, she has participated in the Women in Business initiative and the K-State Innovation Challenge. She worked at the front desk of the college’s Student Success Center and was an active volunteer around the university and in the community, all while achieving a nearly perfect GPA of 3.964.

K-State official said Ochoa is a native of Council Grove and a graduate of Council Grove Jr./Sr. High School. She is majoring in business administration with an emphasis in human resources and minors in entrepreneurship and leadership studies. She has been active in RiseUp, Entrepreneurship Club and the Society for Human Resource Management, and she was an advising assistant in the college’s Student Success Center. She is exploring job opportunities.

Officials with K-State indicated Ochoa, a first-generation college student, came to K-State in the fall of 2018. In late 2019, she faced significant health challenges that led her to seek medical attention at four different hospitals across the country. She underwent several surgeries as part of her treatment. By the fall of 2020, she was able to take classes online, and she returned to campus one year later.

“It’s truly commendable that Maria persevered and didn’t give up while facing life’s challenges,” said Olivia Law-DelRosso, assistant dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the College of Business Administration. “Her resilience and determination are inspiring. I have no doubt that she will continue to achieve remarkable things, moving mountains not just for herself but also for others. Her ability to provide encouragement and instill hope in others is a testament to her strength and compassion.”

K-State officials noted Barber and Ochoa were recognized at the College of Business Administration’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9.

