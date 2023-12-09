Topeka’s library filled with music from area school musical groups

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library is in full swing with several groups scheduled to perform and show off their talents.

The musical interlude over the lunch hour is part of a holiday tradition at the library called “Songs of the Season 2023.” The tradition includes various student groups to fill the rotunda with music on some days through Dec. 20.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Burlingame Junior Strings Ensemble entertained people at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. public library, as well as several other musical groups, including Topeka High School’s Advanced Jazz Ensemble, This Generation: Washburn Rural High School, and Royal Valley High School.

To view the full schedule of performers, click HERE.

