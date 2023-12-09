Topeka Police Department warns residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is warning residents about organized retail thefts taking place at Topeka businesses.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 9 that they have learned of recent organized retail thefts at Topeka businesses and want to caution holiday shoppers.

Authorities said investigators have seen several incidents where a female distracts an older or inattentive shopper, while a male steals from them. TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these thefts.

Topeka Police Department officials said to please be aware of your surroundings and keep your wallets and purses on you, or out of sight when shopping.

TPD noted as always, if you see something, say something and report it to law enforcement through telltpd@topeka.org.

