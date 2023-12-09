Topeka Police Department warns residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City

TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail thefts.(Topeka Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is warning residents about organized retail thefts taking place at Topeka businesses.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 9 that they have learned of recent organized retail thefts at Topeka businesses and want to caution holiday shoppers.

Authorities said investigators have seen several incidents where a female distracts an older or inattentive shopper, while a male steals from them. TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these thefts.

Topeka Police Department officials said to please be aware of your surroundings and keep your wallets and purses on you, or out of sight when shopping.

TPD noted as always, if you see something, say something and report it to law enforcement through telltpd@topeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
A Topeka man was convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed an infant.
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant
Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop

Latest News

Cooler and sunnier for Saturday
Cooler and sunnier for Saturday
KPZ Week 2 (B): Hayden 44, Emporia 50
KPZ Week 2 (B): Hayden 44, Emporia 50
KPZ Week 2 (B): Mission Valley, St. Marys
KPZ Week 2 (B): Mission Valley, St. Marys
KPZ Week 2 (B): Hays 48, Junction City 58
KPZ Week 2 (B): Hays 48, Junction City 58