Tis the season for soaring prices: Inflation strikes Christmas Tree Market

By Claire Decatur
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening in 2019, Seven Pines Christmas Tree Farm ships in over 250 trees a year from Michigan and Minnesota.

“It comes down to tradition more than anything for most people I think,” said Seven Pines Owner Chris Pool. “For most people, they just always have their tree from a Christmas tree farm and those tend to be the folks that come back year after year. Then there’s a few new ones who are like ‘Hey we’re going to try a live tree this year’.”

An average Christmas tree takes around 8 to 9 years to grow, with retailers putting in their orders as early as February to ensure they have stock during the holiday season.

“It hasn’t been as bad this year as it has the previous years. For the last two, it’s been tough to get trees nine to ten feet tall. A lot of the newer homes have the cathedral ceiling so they’d like a larger tree and it’s been tough to come up with the larger tree. This year I think it’s gotten better in supply and demand,” said Pool.

This year some of their tree prices grew, jumping as high as 10% according to the American Christmas Tree Association. That hikes the cost up for buyers as well.

“Five maybe five to ten dollars maybe on average increase per tree depending on the size of the tree, just between freight and inflation between the wholesaler in terms of the cost we paid. we tried to stay pretty much consistent from the prices we had last year because we know it’s a family tradition, we don’t want to price anyone out of getting a Christmas tree,” said Pool.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes

Latest News

Burlingame Junior High's Orchestra was one of many performers during the Topeka and Shawnee...
Topeka’s library filled with music from area school musical groups
13 News at Six
Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder conviction for Lyon County man
Opening in 2019, Seven Pines Christmas Tree Farm ships in over 250 trees a year from Michigan...
Christmas tree prices rise due to inflation
13 News at Six
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant