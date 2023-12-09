Tis the season for soaring prices: Inflation strikes Christmas Tree Market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening in 2019, Seven Pines Christmas Tree Farm ships in over 250 trees a year from Michigan and Minnesota.

“It comes down to tradition more than anything for most people I think,” said Seven Pines Owner Chris Pool. “For most people, they just always have their tree from a Christmas tree farm and those tend to be the folks that come back year after year. Then there’s a few new ones who are like ‘Hey we’re going to try a live tree this year’.”

An average Christmas tree takes around 8 to 9 years to grow, with retailers putting in their orders as early as February to ensure they have stock during the holiday season.

“It hasn’t been as bad this year as it has the previous years. For the last two, it’s been tough to get trees nine to ten feet tall. A lot of the newer homes have the cathedral ceiling so they’d like a larger tree and it’s been tough to come up with the larger tree. This year I think it’s gotten better in supply and demand,” said Pool.

This year some of their tree prices grew, jumping as high as 10% according to the American Christmas Tree Association. That hikes the cost up for buyers as well.

“Five maybe five to ten dollars maybe on average increase per tree depending on the size of the tree, just between freight and inflation between the wholesaler in terms of the cost we paid. we tried to stay pretty much consistent from the prices we had last year because we know it’s a family tradition, we don’t want to price anyone out of getting a Christmas tree,” said Pool.

