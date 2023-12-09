Shawnee Co. Public Library holds special screening on historic Topeka site

A new documentary is exploring a historic Topeka site and getting a behind-the-scenes look at the numerous preservation efforts.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new documentary is exploring a historic Topeka site and getting a behind-the-scenes look at the numerous preservation efforts.

Around 400 tickets were reserved for the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library’s documentary screening and Q&A session for the Hill That Healed A Nation Documentary. The documentary focuses on the Northwest Topeka hill that overlooks the capital city, Martin’s Hill.

The documentary explores the people and organizations that called the hill home, the historic buildings, and the numerous preservation efforts.

Emily Cowan with the Abandoned Atlas Foundation says the documentary is a story of legacy, resilience, and transformation.

“This documentary has been two years in the making. I’m super excited to share it with the world. This goes into the entire history of Martin’s Hill as most people know it here in Topeka. A lot of people know the history of Menningers but we wanted to highlight not only that chapter but the untold chapters and less highlighted chapters we go into how the hill was a part of the Oregon Trail, the Native Americans that established themselves on this hill, the restoration and so I had no doubt that Topeka would show out and support this film,” says Cowan.

To see the full documentary click here.

