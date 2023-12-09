One dead following fatal crash in Washington County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 6:38 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, a 1986 GMC S Truck was traveling southbound on KS-119, about 1 mile south of Greenleaf. The GMC Truck failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection of KS-199 and KS-9, causing a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe to strike the GMC truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the GMC Truck was driven by Hunter L. Wohlbrandt, 23, of Wakefield. Wohlbrandt had fatal injuries. Wohlbrandt was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus where he was pronounced deceased. Next of kin was notified on Friday, Dec. 8.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said the Chevrolet Tahoe was driven by Lindsay Gray, 15, of Waterville. Lindsay Gray had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Hospital for treatment. Lindsay Gray was traveling with a passenger, Brian T. Gray, 47, of Waterville. Brian Gray also had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Hospital for treatment.

