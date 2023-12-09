Kansas Children’s Service League hosts 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Service League hosted the 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast in Topeka.

Kansas Children’s Service League held the Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pennant in Topeka, Kan. Guests were able to enjoy a fun-filled morning with food and a chance for photos with Santa.

“So, two things that we hope happen,” said Gail Cozadd, CEO of the Kansas Children’s Service League. “We hope that the people that come to the breakfast, learn a little bit more about the work that we do. And then of course, second that we hope that through the community support that we’re able to continue doing the work that we’ve been doing in Kansas for 130 years this year.”

The Kansas Children’s Service League promotes the well-being of children by supporting families.

