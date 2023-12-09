Kansas Children’s Service League hosts 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast in Topeka

The Kansas Children's Service League hosted the 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast on...
The Kansas Children's Service League hosted the 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Topeka, Kan.(Callie Holthaus/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Service League hosted the 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast in Topeka.

Kansas Children’s Service League held the Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pennant in Topeka, Kan. Guests were able to enjoy a fun-filled morning with food and a chance for photos with Santa.

“So, two things that we hope happen,” said Gail Cozadd, CEO of the Kansas Children’s Service League. “We hope that the people that come to the breakfast, learn a little bit more about the work that we do. And then of course, second that we hope that through the community support that we’re able to continue doing the work that we’ve been doing in Kansas for 130 years this year.”

The Kansas Children’s Service League promotes the well-being of children by supporting families.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
A Topeka man was convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed an infant.
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant
Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop

Latest News

Organizers say HHHS had reached $3,000 of its $5,000 goal.
Annual Santa Paws event held at HHHS
Washburn Soccer holding 2023 MIAA Championship trophy
Washburn soccer falls in National Championship game
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.
One dead following fatal crash in Washington County
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warns residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City