Cooler and sunnier for Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very warm Thursday and Friday, NE Kansas will come back down to reality with more average temperatures this weekend.

Cooler air has filtered into NE Kansas after last night’s rain pushed through our region, with clear skies in it’s wake. Lows for Friday night/Saturday morning were in the middle 30s, likely the last time lows will be above freezing for the next few days.

Sunshine should be abundant on Saturday, as temperatures peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s. More typical for early December, this will be a decrease of more than 10 degrees compared to yesterday. Winds will be increasing throughout the day, with gusts out of the northwest as strong as 30 miles per hour. This will add a slight chill to the air this afternoon, making conditions feel colder than they seem.

Wind will continue at the same intensity/direction overnight, bringing low temperatures down to the middle 20s. Clear skies are expected to continue, leading to a very similar day on Sunday temperature-wise.

In fact, nearly all of next week will feature average December temperatures, with highs in the middle 40s and low in the middle 20s all the way through next weekend. There may be a brief warm up into the middle 50s on Monday, but every other day should prove to be a bit cooler while maintaining dry time

