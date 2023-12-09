Car drives through Perfect Brow Bar in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car drove through Perfect Brow Bar on Wanamaker in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department confirms that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, a car drove into the Perfect Brow Bar located at 2919 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department noted this incident was a non-injury accident.

Authorities are working to remove the vehicle from the store.

