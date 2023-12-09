Cam Carter powers K-State to win over LSU

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Alabama Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, LA. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball posted a much-needed road victory over LSU on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Tigers 75-60.

The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, but LSU soon took an 11-7 lead by the first media timeout.

Things were back-and-forth for a while, but K-State eventually went on an 8-0 run to mount a 32-23 lead. The ‘Cats shot 67% from the field in the first half.

Cam Carter, who was playing in his home state of Louisiana, was on fire for the Wildcats in the first half. He posted a career-high 19 points in that first half alone. He’d eventually finish with 21 points.

Arthur Kaluma posted a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 11 boards.

In a week full of controversy amidst the Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal, the Wildcats managed to win their fifth straight game, sending a powerful message to their fanbase.

K-State will be back at home on Sunday, December 17th to host Nebraska at 2:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

