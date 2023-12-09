Annual Santa Paws event held at HHHS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets and pet owners enjoyed pictures with holiday favorites at Help Hands Humane Society’s annual Santa Paws event Saturday.

Both Santa and the Grinch were present taking photos with pets.

This year the event also featured a vendor market with crafts and food trucks.

“Pets are part of the family, we want to be able to include them as well,” says Emi Griess, communications coordinator at HHHS. “So this is a way to do that traditional Santa’s visit and family Christmas photos with your pets included.”

Griess says the fundraiser helps encourage people to consider adopting their next pet.

“We also get to meet members of the community we see a lot of alumni pets who were adopted from us,” she says. So that always warms our hearts and we just hope people walk away. Learning a little bit more about helping hands feeling good about supporting us and thinking about the next time we’re ready to get a pet adopting.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.