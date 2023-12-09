Annual Santa Paws event held at HHHS

Organizers say HHHS had reached $3,000 of its $5,000 goal.
Organizers say HHHS had reached $3,000 of its $5,000 goal.(Callie Holthaus)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets and pet owners enjoyed pictures with holiday favorites at Help Hands Humane Society’s annual Santa Paws event Saturday.

Both Santa and the Grinch were present taking photos with pets.

This year the event also featured a vendor market with crafts and food trucks.

“Pets are part of the family, we want to be able to include them as well,” says Emi Griess, communications coordinator at HHHS. “So this is a way to do that traditional Santa’s visit and family Christmas photos with your pets included.”

Griess says the fundraiser helps encourage people to consider adopting their next pet.

“We also get to meet members of the community we see a lot of alumni pets who were adopted from us,” she says. So that always warms our hearts and we just hope people walk away. Learning a little bit more about helping hands feeling good about supporting us and thinking about the next time we’re ready to get a pet adopting.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-State President Richard Linton is now addressing the release of Nae’Qwan Tomlin from the...
Light is shed on situation involving Nae’Qwan Tomlin on the men’s basketball team
In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after crash early Friday near downtown Topeka
A Topeka man was convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed an infant.
Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant
Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop

Latest News

The Kansas Children's Service League hosted the 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast on...
Kansas Children’s Service League hosts 30th annual Red Stocking Breakfast in Topeka
Washburn Soccer holding 2023 MIAA Championship trophy
Washburn soccer falls in National Championship game
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Washington County.
One dead following fatal crash in Washington County
TPD provided photos of several individuals believed to be involved in these organized retail...
Topeka Police Department warns residents about organized retail thefts in Capital City