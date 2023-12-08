Washburn University expands tuition-free scholarship, includes 16 more counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in 16 additional counties are now eligible to attend Washburn University tuition-free as the school expands its ‘Together We Thrive’ scholarship program.

The scholarship is available to students with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA and a household income of $75,000 or less.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek believes the expansion will support the state’s economy.

“We know how education is so important for our economies to be able to thrive and for us to have a workforce that really supports the growth that we want to see in our state and in our communities,” she says.

She says the newly-included counties are those many students call home.

“Washburn is a real opportunity for them because they can commute to come to school so they don’t have to move to Topeka,” says Mazachek. “They can live at home. It allows them often to graduate with the least amount of debt that they possibly can. And for many students that might be the only way that they get to attend college is that they can continue to live at home and work.”

The scholarship is made possible with the help of private, state, and federal dollars.

“It really is to create opportunity for students in our in our state and in our in our communities that we serve, to be able to pursue higher education so that they can stay in Kansas, have good jobs build our businesses attract new businesses to our to our state so we can continue to grow and so that we just have all around economic prosperity for all,” she says. “That’s what we’re working for.”

Dr. Mazachek also tells 13 News that several reservations were included in the expansion.

The following counties are now eligible for the Northeast Kansas Advantage scholarship:

Atchison

Brown

Doniphan

Douglas

Franklin

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Leavenworth

Marshall

Miami

Nemaha

Osage

Pottawatomie

Wabaunsee

Wyandotte

