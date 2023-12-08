Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy

While on tour for the Symphony of Dance, Hayley Erbert, felt disoriented after last night’s...
While on tour for the Symphony of Dance, Hayley Erbert, felt disoriented after last night’s performance and was hospitalized.(PRNewswire)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While on tour for the Symphony of Dance, Hayley Erbert, felt disoriented after last night’s performance and was hospitalized.

Hayley Erbert is a Washburn Rural High School graduate from Topeka, KS. After high school, she went on to compete in dance competitions and began her professional dancing career.

Last night, Hayley and her husband, Derek Hough, were performing in Washington D.C. for their tour of the Symphony of Dance when Hayley became disoriented and was taken to a local hospital.

Derek Hough posted an update last night on his Instagram stating, “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition. I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

No other updates have been posted at this time.

