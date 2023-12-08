Volunteer Assistant: 84-year-old Holton native shares sidelines with Wildcats

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - L.D. Fletcher is a Holton native, Kansas State football player and a hidden gem some may not know about on the Holton football sideline.

The 84-year-old was a dentist in Holton for many years. Now, he’s a volunteer assistant on the sidelines for the Wildcats...

“I enjoy the relationships I develop with the kids and the coaches that I’ve gotten to know the coaches really well,” Fletcher said. “I really enjoy the kids and it’s a great experience and I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Holton head coach Brooks Barta says he’s known L.D. since his first year coaching the Wildcats and L.D’s son.

He’s been a volunteer for over 20 years now keeping water jugs filled and even helping students with injuries.

“It’s been a great situation for him and us because he likes visiting with kids, he likes to be helpful where he can, it gets him out of the house and keeps him busy,” Barta said.

L.D. even helps warm the footballs in cold weather too. He isn’t able to do as much as he used to but his presence is certainly enough when he often gets recognized away from the sidelines.

“I got little kids that stand so tall and they end up seeing me at a Walmart and they say ‘’Hi L.D.’’ I don’t know who they are, I have no idea,” he said. “They just know me from being down here on the field and it kind of makes you feel good when you’re recognized.”

He’s hoping he’ll be around another year or two after having back surgery soon. Barta says he means the world to this community and brings something different.

“I think it’s nice, he’s in the school a lot, practice a lot, he gets to know kids and gives them an opportunity to talk and likes to listen to what they have to say and likes to tell them stories so for kids that need some attention, he’s a guy that’s always there to be that person for them,” Barta said.

One thing is for sure, Barta makes sure to protect L.D.

“Coach Barta tells me, you should stay about 20 to 25 yards away from the line of scrimmage so you don’t get run over,” he said. “His favorite words are, ‘’L.D. get out of the way.’”

Barta says L.D. is their biggest cheerleader and reps Holton wherever he goes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.