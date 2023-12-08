USD 501 holds winter holiday party for EL students, families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools held its annual winter holiday party for English Learning students and their families.

The district invited its students and their families to the Quinton Heights Welcome Center Thursday night.

Families were treated to a photo booth, games, a Mariachi Band, and food from El Mezcal. More importantly in attendance were the district’s translators, who were on hand to help families learn about resources available to them in the community.

