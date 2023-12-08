Two Ichabods earn All-American honors

Washburn All-Americans
Washburn All-Americans(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Washburn heads off to the National Championship on Saturday, they’re adding some accolades along the way.

The United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II squad announced Jordan Tenpas was a first-team All-America selection and Khloe Schuckman was a third-team selection.

Tenpas was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and a first team all-region selection by the D2CCA. She has started in 20 matches for Washburn logging 1,769 in her first season after transferring. She is the first player to earn first-team honors in program history.

Schuckman earned third-team All-American honors after picking up first-team all-region honors first time in her career by the USC while leading the Ichabods in points (27) and goals (11). Shcuckman has started 24 games this season and helped the Ichabods to a Central Region title she scored five goals in three matches with game winners in all three.

According to Washburn Athletics, the duo is the first Ichabod All-American selections since the 2008 season when Ichabod Athletic Hall of Famer Lisa Fahey earned honorable mention defensive honors. Washburn’s only other All-American selection came in 2006 when Jessica Mainz was a second-team selection as a forward.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
First responders work a scene Southeast of Topeka on Dec. 6, 2023.
2 pronounced dead as single-vehicle crash closes road SE of Topeka
Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
FILE
Early-December fatal collision on I-470 dubbed suicide by Topeka Police
FILE
K-State’s Collin Klein reportedly makes deal with Texas A&M Aggies

Latest News

Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
The U.S. Army Bowl is on December 18th in Frisco, Texas.
Junction City High School football player and son of Fort Riley Soldier invited to U.S. Army Bowl game
Washburn soccer rushing field after beating Adelphi University to advance to National...
Washburn women’s soccer wins game against Adelphi University, off to National Championship
A video from K-State Football confirms Avery Johnson is changing his number from 5 to 2.
Avery Johnson ‘number change’ promo eases transfer concern