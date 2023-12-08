Two Ichabods earn All-American honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Washburn heads off to the National Championship on Saturday, they’re adding some accolades along the way.

The United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II squad announced Jordan Tenpas was a first-team All-America selection and Khloe Schuckman was a third-team selection.

Tenpas was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and a first team all-region selection by the D2CCA. She has started in 20 matches for Washburn logging 1,769 in her first season after transferring. She is the first player to earn first-team honors in program history.

Schuckman earned third-team All-American honors after picking up first-team all-region honors first time in her career by the USC while leading the Ichabods in points (27) and goals (11). Shcuckman has started 24 games this season and helped the Ichabods to a Central Region title she scored five goals in three matches with game winners in all three.

According to Washburn Athletics, the duo is the first Ichabod All-American selections since the 2008 season when Ichabod Athletic Hall of Famer Lisa Fahey earned honorable mention defensive honors. Washburn’s only other All-American selection came in 2006 when Jessica Mainz was a second-team selection as a forward.

