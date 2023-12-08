Topeka man faces drug charges following Sheriff’s traffic stop

Damario Brooks, 39, of Topeka
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in police custody facing illegal drug charges following a Thursday night traffic stop in SE Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released information about a traffic stop that occurred in the 2700 block of SE Maryland Ave. after 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Deputies pulled over a black 2023 Nissan Sentra the Sheriff’s Office said was connected to a Drug Enforcement Unit search warrant.

During the deputies’ investigation, illegal narcotics were found.

The driver, Damario D. Brooks, 39, of Topeka, was then taken into custody for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and driving a vehicle without a valid license.

A passenger, Amaya Colpitts, 18, of Topeka, was also booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on a misdemeanor traffic warrant in Shawnee Co. Colpitts is no longer behind bars.

This incident remains under investigation.

