Topeka man convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed infant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was convicted of charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed an infant.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said in a statement to 13 News that Tory Vsetecka was convicted on all charges except drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Vsetecka in April of 2021, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident, endangering a child, two counts of aggravated battery, reckless driving, transporting an open container, driving the wrong direction on a one-way road, and criminal trespass.

Vsetecka was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 5th and Polk on March 30, 2021 that claimed the life of an infant and left three other people with serious injuries. Vsetecka was speeding down the wrong lane on Polk before colliding with the other car. He tried to run from law enforcement but was chased by officers and taken into custody.

