Stray cat in Junction City tests positive for bacteria spread by ticks, deer flies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stray cat in Junction City tested positive for bacteria that is spread by ticks and deer flies.

Junction City officials said on Friday, Dec. 8 that Junction City Police Department was dispatched to a call regarding an injured feline on Nov. 19. JCPD took the feline to the Junction City Animal Shelter and staff quickly assessed the cat was not injured but showing symptoms of severe illness. They practiced proper PPE protocols and isolation protocols out of precaution due to the symptoms that were presenting themselves. On Nov. 20, the cat was taken down to their veterinarian where Dr. Shamburg quickly assessed it could be something more serious. Due to these symptoms, Dr. Shamburg elected euthanasia and for the feline to be sent to Kansas State University for further testing.

Junction City officials indicated that on Friday, Dec. 7, they received the results back that this feline was positive for Tularemia. Due to the fast-acting nature of the Junction City Animal Shelter staff and Dr. Shamburg’s quick suspected diagnosis, they were able to reach out to any people that were known to have contact with the cat to have them monitor any symptoms that could arise and to get with their physician if anything presents. This feline was a stray as far as they were made aware. Proper agencies have been notified to include Geary County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and more.

Junction City officials said Tularemia, also known as “Rabbit Fever” is a bacteria that can be spread by ticks, deer flies, or handling infected animal tissue. It can occur when hunting or skinning infected rabbits, muskrats, prairie dogs and other rodents. These types result in Ulceroglandular or Glandular Tularemia. The concern in our case for staff and patrons that handled this feline was the potential for contacting bodily fluids such as urine or saliva.

Junction City officials indicated while there are other forms of Tularemia (Pneumonic or Oropharyngeal), these are rarer and can occur from farming and landscaping when machinery runs over infected carcasses or contaminated drinking water. Again, these cases are rare in the U.S.

The CDC website has more information if you have further questions about Tularemia.

Junction City said important information to take away from this incident includes:

Please call law enforcement if you see an animal exhibiting symptoms of illness or injury- do not handle injured or ill animals, especially with no protective equipment. Local number: Junction City/Geary County/Grandview Plaza Police Dispatch- 785-762-5912 (after-hours press 0 when you hear the recording).

Ways you can keep yourself and your pets safe- Keep up to date with appropriate flea and tick prevention even if your pet stays indoors.

Avoid running over any deceased animals while mowing.

Use bug spray and protection when outdoors- Use Deet!

Cook food thoroughly and get water from a safe source.

The Junction City Animal Shelter has 0 Tularemia cases. Their quick actions and safe protocols allowed them to avoid an outbreak both at their shelter as well as among staff.

