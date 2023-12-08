Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook updates winter, summer plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is planning for the future - both short term and long term.

Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the county’s activities.

Cook said the Thanksgiving weekend storm was a good test of the county’s winter weather plans. He said the clearing process went smoothly, and showed their equipment, supplies and staff are ready to go. He encouraged everyone to be prepared as winter is just getting underway.

Looking ahead to summer, Cook said people can expect to see work on a new swimming pool in the Oakland neighborhood and at Family Park at SW 21st and Urish Rd. Commissioners approved the new pool’s design earlier this week. Cook said the location of it makes it unsafe to keep the old pool open while construction is underway. However, he remains optimistic work will finish in July and allow for at least a few weeks of swimming in the new facility.

Cook also clarified where commissioners stand in considering new wind and solar development in the county. He said a recent survey is meant to guide future planning. He said the county currently has no plans to actively seek new wind proposals, nor have any been submitted for their consideration.

