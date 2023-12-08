Seaman Middle School donates $5,000 to Topeka North Outreach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka middle school made its annual donation Friday.

Seaman Middle School presented a $5,000 check to Topeka North Outreach.

The students raise the money every year during their holiday parade before Thanksgiving Break. Teacher and Student Council Co-Sponsor Jille Becker says they love seeing the money help their neighbors.

“We really love that it gives back to our community here,” Becker said. “Topeka North outreach supports so many different groups of people that need help. We try to do it right before the holidays for them, so they can take care of some people that need some help.”

Topeka North Outreach is a relief organization comprised of multiple churches in the area that supports programs serving the North Topeka community.

