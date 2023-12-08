Overland Park man sentenced to 14 months for fleeing law enforcement

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man has been sentenced to 14 months for fleeing from law enforcement.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Thursday, Dec. 7 that John J. Krueger, 37, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 14 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

According to officials with the Douglas County District Attorney, Judge Sally Pokorny sentenced Kruger, who pleaded no contest on Oct. 30, 2023, to serve 12 months on post-release supervision.

Officials indicated the charges stemmed from an incident on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023. Krueger took a vehicle from a dealership in Kansas City, Mo., without permission. The vehicle was later spotted in the 2700 block of Iowa St. Krueger fled northbound in the vehicle while being pursued by officers from the Lawrence Police Department. With assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, police were able to stop Krueger near W. 15th and Iowa Streets.

“We are fortunate no one was injured or killed because of Mr. Krueger’s actions,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Disregarding public safety and fleeing police will not be tolerated.”

Officials noted Senior Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Leal represented the State in the case that was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

