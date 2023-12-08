One taken to hospital after SUV hits trailer Thursday evening on Osage County highway

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital Thursday evening after the sport utility vehicle he was driving struck a trailer along an Osage County highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:33 p.m. Thursday near 165th and US-56 highway, on the south edge of Scranton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Highlander SUV was eastbound on US-56 when it struck the rear of a homemade trailer that was parked partially on the highway.

The driver of the Toyota, Douglas Bryan Siebuhr, 67, of Burlingame, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Siebuhr was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Veda R. Siebuhr, 64, of Burlingame, was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.