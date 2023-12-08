New Washburn Tech dean shares vision for future

Scott Smathers started as dean of Washburn Tech on Dec. 1.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech has new leadership as they head into the new year.

Scott Smathers took over as dean on Dec. 1, 2023. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share his vision for the school

Smathers came to Topeka 10 years ago to work for Go Topeka. He most recently served with the Kansas Board of Regents.

He said he his priorities as he begins his new role include getting to know the staff and instructors. He also hopes to forge strong connections with area high schools, as well as business and industry leaders.

Smathers said Washburn Tech needs to be sure its aligning its programs to meet workforce needs. The school currently offers more than 30 programs.

Light is shed on situation involving Nae'Qwan Tomlin on the men's basketball team
Four the kitten will multiply the love with a fur-ever family
