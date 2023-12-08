Nae’Qwan Tomlin enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After Tomlin was dismissed from the program on Wednesday night, he will now find a new program to play for.

The Athletic reporter CJ Moore first reported the news that Tomlin would transfer and have immediate eligibility.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin has hit the transfer portal. This is a first where you have such an impact guy who has produced on college level to hit the portal midseason with immediate eligibility. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) December 8, 2023

Director of Athletics Gene Taylor released a statement on Wednesday saying Tomlin is no longer a part of the program. This comes after fans went around campus voicing their displeasure of Tomlin’s suspension that stemmed back from an arrest back in late October.

Jerome Tang then released a video Thursday night asking K-State fans to spread love. But then on Friday morning, President Richard Linton sent out a statement to clear up the situation.

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season with the Wildcats.

