McDonald's to hold ribbon cutting for new location at Topeka Service Area

McDonald’s is holding a ribbon cutting for its new location at the Topeka Service Area.
McDonald's is holding a ribbon cutting for its new location at the Topeka Service Area.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McDonald’s is holding a ribbon cutting for its new location at the Topeka Service Area.

McDonald’s officials said Ronald McDonald is back in Topeka for a big celebration to commemorate the new Topeka Service Area. The new location has been at the Topeka Service Area since mid-September, but now it’s time for their official party and ribbon cutting. Ronald McDonald along with officials with the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Kansas Highway Patrol will cut the ribbon at the reception at the new restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, the Dobski’s are dedicating a special “Troopers Lounge” to the KHP in honor of the troopers who have sacrificed their lives while working on the Kansas Turnpike.

Officials with McDonald’s said back in September, McDonald’s moved into the Topeka Service Area, a few miles east of the Topeka city limits. The former facility housed Hardee’s, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

McDonald’s indicated the new restaurant is about 7,300 square feet and features a large new lobby with about 200 seats. The store features the “Experience of the Future” theme with six touchscreen self-ordering kiosks, as well as fresh, new decor and contemporary lobby.

“We are creating a comfortable and inviting dining experience for all the travelers passing through our great state of Kansas,” said Kevin Dobski, who owns and operates the new McDonald’s with his wife Mary Kate.

Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO, said providing traveler services is important to KTA.

“Providing solid traveler services is important to KTA and we are glad this restaurant change happened before the KTA’s becomes a cashless roadway in 2024,” said Hewitt. “Thanks to feedback provided by our customers, we have a better understanding of their expectations which helps when selecting quality partners.”

