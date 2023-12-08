Marine Corps Reserve partners with Rotary Club to collect toys for kids in need

Marine Corps Reserve partnered with Rotary Club of Topeka to collect toys for children in need.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Marine Corps Reserve partnered with Rotary Club of Topeka to collect toys for children in need.

Marine Corps Reserve met with Rotary Club to collect the toys that the club wanted to donate to Toys for Tots.

According to the Toys for Tots website, about 8,900 kids in the Topeka area received support from the program in 2022.

“The kids that are in need, that may not have toys for Christmas, all of the sudden now have toys that they can open, unwrap, (and) play with,” said Cody Fredrickson. “Like a lot of us take for granted whenever we were kids, so just the joy of knowing that they will be able to enjoy that for Christmas, you know, brings... brings warmth to the heart.”

Sgt. Brett Peterson said there are lots of Kansans reaching out to help.

“It is a tough year, but we do have a lots of local... Kansans if you will. Reaching out and willing to help... more than willing to help and it makes our job a lot easier,” said Sgt. Brett Peterson.

Sgt. Peterson with Toys for Tots said this year, 1,150 families signed up for the program, including some schools and churches in need of toys.

