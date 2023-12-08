Manhattan elementary school receives $20K donation from Box Tops

Northview Elementary School will be receiving a $20,000 donation from Box Tops for Education.
Northview Elementary School will be receiving a $20,000 donation from Box Tops for Education.(Box Tops for Education)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Northview Elementary School will be receiving a $20,000 donation from Box Tops for Education.

This time of year is the season of giving and 14 schools nationwide are receiving a donation from Box Tops. The total amount of donations to the 14 schools is $280,000. This is just in time for the holidays.

Senior account supervisor, Carolina Cepeda, said “It’s the most wonderful time of year and Box Tops for Education is excited to give back! Since 1996, schools have earned nearly $1 billion through the program with the purchase of family-favorite products like Cheerios, Nature Valley Granola Bars, Annie’s Mac & Cheese, and more.”

Northview Elementary School will be receiving this donation later this month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a vehicle veered off the road southeast of Topeka and crashed into...
Authorities identify victims in double fatal crash
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang releases video amidst Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) controls the ball next to Michigan State forward...
K-State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin no longer with team
FILE
Driver dies after car vaults over rural SE Kansas road, flips, crashes
Kloos says the store will be modeled as closely to God’s Storehouse as possible and will...
God’s Storehouse to open East Topeka location

Latest News

In celebration of the holiday season, Dillons is extending a special discount to its senior...
Dillons extends special discount to senior shoppers during holiday season
Amid a years-long battle with Shawnee County over taxes, Heartland Motorsports Park will be...
Heartland Motorsports Park to be sold with all equipment, assets
McDonald’s is holding a ribbon cutting for its new location at the Topeka Service Area.
McDonald’s to hold ribbon cutting for new location at Topeka Service Area
While on tour for the Symphony of Dance, Hayley Erbert, felt disoriented after last night’s...
Washburn Rural grad and professional dancer, Hayley Erbert, undergoes emergency craniotomy