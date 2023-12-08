Manhattan elementary school receives $20K donation from Box Tops

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Northview Elementary School will be receiving a $20,000 donation from Box Tops for Education.

This time of year is the season of giving and 14 schools nationwide are receiving a donation from Box Tops. The total amount of donations to the 14 schools is $280,000. This is just in time for the holidays.

Senior account supervisor, Carolina Cepeda, said “It’s the most wonderful time of year and Box Tops for Education is excited to give back! Since 1996, schools have earned nearly $1 billion through the program with the purchase of family-favorite products like Cheerios, Nature Valley Granola Bars, Annie’s Mac & Cheese, and more.”

Northview Elementary School will be receiving this donation later this month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.