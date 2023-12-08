Luxe Wellness Studio to offer health care, wellness therapies at West Ridge Mall

Managing partners Ryan Tomlins, M.D. and Tracy Jepson say Luxe Wellness Studio will bring a...
Managing partners Ryan Tomlins, M.D. and Tracy Jepson say Luxe Wellness Studio will bring a special blend of proactive health treatments and ranging therapies.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall has leased its first business under new ownership.

Summit Health and Luxe Wellness Studio are opening a joint clinic inside the mall. Managing partners Ryan Tomlins, M.D. and Tracy Jepson say their partnership will bring a special blend of proactive health treatments and ranging therapies.

“I think a lot of these businesses are separate,” Tomlins explained. “You can go to a wellness studio; you can see a physician. Having them under one roof where the patient can be seen, have an IV if they need one, sit in the infrared sauna or cold plunge without having to travel all over the city is really what makes us unique.”

Luxe Wellness Studio is expected to open by March 1. Services through Summit Health are available now at SummitHealthKScom.

