Listen up! Constant noise doing damage to kids' hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents’ warnings to “turn it down” are well founded.

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics warns excessive noise exposure is a public health concern. They’re sounding the alarm over some common items children and teens use that could have long-term consequences.

“We’re appreciating that it’s probably becoming a bigger issue,” said Dr. Randy Schumacher, a pediatrician with Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Clinics.

Dr. Schumacher says young ears are more sensitive to noise.

“Just the size of the ear canal and the way that sound waves bounce around in the ears, they are probably more sensitive to certain frequencies than adults would be,” he said.

The result can be permanent damage. The American Academy of Pediatrics report found 60 percent of teens and young adults exceed the maximum daily noise recommendation - and the recommendations are designed for adults.

It’s not just one-time sounds, like fireworks or sporting events, that raise concerns.

“It’s not just the level of exposure, but how often they’re exposed,” Dr. Schumacher said. “That’s one of the reasons why we worry about those listening devices and ear buds because they tend to live in the kids’ ears so that can be a chronic exposure at a higher level than we want and can really put their hearing at risk.”

While many parents have accepted they can’t silence those personal listening devices, Dr. Schumacher says you should monitor the volume.

“If the person with headphones or earbuds in can’t hear you talking to them at an arm’s distance away, then the noise is probably too loud,” he said.

The AAP also suggests caution with sound machines used to calm fussy infants.

“Placing it further away and at the lowest volume that seems to work for that baby (is a good precaution),” Dr. Schumacher said.

Dr. Schumacher says hearing is essential throughout our lives.

“We know that kids that struggle with hearing struggle with speech acquisition, struggle in the classroom setting. It just puts them behind the eight ball as far as developing normally and succeeding in school,” he said. “On to adulthood, we know (hearing loss) is one of the top five problems adults deal with as they get older. Moving day to day without being able to hear all the things around you can be substantial.”

In addition to turning down the volume, kids and teens should take listening breaks and use earbuds with caution. Plus, use ear protection when you’ll be in a noisy environment.

Dr. Schumacher said it’s incumbent on adults to enforce the rules because young people won’t be thinking about the long-term harm.

“Developmentally, they’re worried about right now, and, with hearing loss and hearing injury, it’s not always going to be something that’s going to manifest immediately. It’s that cumulative effect over years and decades,” he said. “The younger you start good habits, hopefully that continues as they get older.”

Regular hearing exams during annual well-child checks can help catch any issues early.

You can find further details on the AAP report by clicking here. Find additional advice for protecting children’s hearing by clicking here.

